Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Dedicated to teachers and mentors, Guru Purnima is observed with much fervour in India, and also parts of Nepal and Bhutan. The day commemorates the Guru-Shishya parampara, and is considered auspicious as it is the first full moon after the summer solstice in the month of Ashadha (July-August). The day also marks the first transmission of the yoga sciences from the first Guru or Lord Shiva – the Adiyogi or first yogi – to his disciples, the Saptarishis or the seven celebrated sages, according to isha.sadhguru.org.

This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 13 (Wednesday).

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, express your gratitude to your gurus with these wishes and messages on the special occasion and seek their blessings.

*The best Guru teaches from the heart, not from the books. Happy Guru Purnima.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Guru Purnima! (Image designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Guru Purnima! (Image designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu

Guru Devo Maheshwaraha

Guru Saakshat Para Brahma

Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha.

Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Wishes on a beautiful day (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Wishes on a beautiful day (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Guru is everything in our life, nothing is possible without them. Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Pay an ode to your mentors (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Pay an ode to your mentors (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Guru is aspiration, and Guru is an inspiration. Happy Guru Purnima

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Love your gurus. (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Love your gurus. (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Guru’s blessings always keep you blessed. Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!