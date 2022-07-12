scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: May all your wishes come true with your mentor's blessings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 8:50:43 pm
Guru PurnimaHappy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Here are some wishes (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Dedicated to teachers and mentors, Guru Purnima is observed with much fervour in India, and also parts of Nepal and Bhutan. The day commemorates the Guru-Shishya parampara, and is considered auspicious as it is the first full moon after the summer solstice in the month of Ashadha (July-August). The day also marks the first transmission of the yoga sciences from the first Guru or Lord Shiva – the Adiyogi or first yogi – to his disciples, the Saptarishis or the seven celebrated sages, according to isha.sadhguru.org.

This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 13 (Wednesday).

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, express your gratitude to your gurus with these wishes and messages on the special occasion and seek their blessings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For ‘influence in govt’, Uber pitched tie-ups to Centre & states – mo...Premium
For ‘influence in govt’, Uber pitched tie-ups to Centre & states – mo...
UPSC Key-July 12, 2022: Why to read ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 12, 2022: Why to read ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ or ...
Why new Sri Lanka needs a Tamil leaderPremium
Why new Sri Lanka needs a Tamil leader
Nikamma, ragdai, a no-words-barred Gehlot-Pilot tusslePremium
Nikamma, ragdai, a no-words-barred Gehlot-Pilot tussle

*The best Guru teaches from the heart, not from the books. Happy Guru Purnima.

guru purnima Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Guru Purnima! (Image designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu
Guru Devo Maheshwaraha
Guru Saakshat Para Brahma
Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha.
Happy Guru Purnima!

guru purnima Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Wishes on a beautiful day (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Guru is everything in our life, nothing is possible without them. Happy Guru Purnima!

guru purnima Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Pay an ode to your mentors (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Guru is aspiration, and Guru is an inspiration. Happy Guru Purnima

Happy Guru Purnima 2020 Wishes Images Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Love your gurus. (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Guru’s blessings always keep you blessed. Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Muslims perform annual haj pilgrimage
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement