Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes Images, Whatsapp messages, quotes, status and photos

Happy Guru Purnima 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Guru Purnima, which falls on a full-moon day between the months of June to July will be celebrated on July 24 this year.

Guru Purnima is celebrated express acknowledgement towards gurus or teachers for their wisdom, knowledge and for showing the right path to students. On this auspicious day, take time to wish your gurus and be grateful for their teachings. Here are some Guru Purnima wishes and messages to send your gurus. Take a look:

* I will be forever grateful to you for showing me the path. Happy Guru Purnima!

* There will be no darkness in life if there is a ray of light of your blessings. Happy Guru Purnima!

* Thank you for filling my life with knowledge, inspiration and wisdom. Best wishes for Guru Purnima.

* When one finds the true Guru, one conquers half the world. Thank you for all your teachings!

* A true teacher shows you the right path and lets you decide what’s best for you. Thank you for being a great teacher. Happy Guru Purnima!

* A guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thank you for being my guru. Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima!