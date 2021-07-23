Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings

Happy Guru Purnima 2021 Wishes Images: It falls on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu Calendar. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Guru Purnima 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: A teacher or guru plays a significant role in shaping the lives of people. To pay respect to them, Guru Purnima is celebrated every year primarily by the Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities around the world. It falls on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat as per the Hindu Calendar. The day is celebrated by expressing gratitude and worshipping the spiritual gurus and teachers. This year, Guru Purnima falls on July 24.

Also known as Vyasa Purnima, the day also commemorates the birthday of sage Ved Vyasa, author of several important Hindi texts such as Mahabharata and Puranas. It is also believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day. Thus, the Buddhist community celebrates this day to worship him.

On this auspicious day, take the opportunity to express your sincere gratitude to your teachers. Here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your teachers to mark the occasion.

* You are a light for me in the dark. Support me always and I will succeed in all ways.

* It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thank you for being my Guru.

* May guru’s blessings always shower on you. Wish you a blessed Guru Purnima.

* A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Happy Guru Purnima!

* Your blessings enriched my life. Thank you and wishing you a very Happy Guru Purnima 2021.

* On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I hope and pray that I always get guided by you, and may you always shower me with your unconditional love.

* You are the inspiration who made me win with a spirit. It wouldn’t have been possible without you, Happy Guru Purnima!

