Happy Guru Purnima 2020: Wishes Images, Whatsapp messages, quotes, status and photos

Happy Guru Purnima 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Guru Purnima is an auspicious occasion which honours gurus and teachers for being the guiding light in our lives. All over the country, teachers are paid respect and people express their appreciation towards them. This day also coincides with the lunar eclipse this year, and is also celebrated as Teacher’s Day in Nepal.
The festival is celebrated widely by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists who worship Lord Buddha. It is believed he gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, which is in current day Uttar Pradesh. Many people also honour Veda Vyasa, who is known to be the author of Mahabharata.
On this special day, we curated wishes for you to share with your teachers or those who have taught you lessons for life. Take a look below.
*Dear Guru, you are my only lamp in a dark night of pain
Your thoughts, your words and your actions shall always remain with me
Happy Guru Purnima.
*Many Teachers came in my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to making a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima
*May guru’s blessings always shower on you. Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima
*Give me a good teacher
And I need nothing more
To learn to believe to ask
And this world I shall adore.
Happy Guru Purnima
*May Guru’s blessings
Bring you success, luck and fame
Wish you a happy Guru Purnima
You are wonderful, remain the same.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.