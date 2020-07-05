Happy Guru Purnima 2020: Wishes Images, Whatsapp messages, quotes, status and photos

Today is the day to be grateful for your teacher. Happy Guru Purnima. (Photo: Getty) Today is the day to be grateful for your teacher. Happy Guru Purnima. (Photo: Getty)

Happy Guru Purnima 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Guru Purnima is an auspicious occasion which honours gurus and teachers for being the guiding light in our lives. All over the country, teachers are paid respect and people express their appreciation towards them. This day also coincides with the lunar eclipse this year, and is also celebrated as Teacher’s Day in Nepal.

The festival is celebrated widely by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists who worship Lord Buddha. It is believed he gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, which is in current day Uttar Pradesh. Many people also honour Veda Vyasa, who is known to be the author of Mahabharata.

On this special day, we curated wishes for you to share with your teachers or those who have taught you lessons for life. Take a look below.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Dear Guru, you are my only lamp in a dark night of pain

Your thoughts, your words and your actions shall always remain with me

Happy Guru Purnima.

This year it falls on the same day as a lunar eclipse. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) This year it falls on the same day as a lunar eclipse. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Many Teachers came in my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to making a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima

It will be celebrated on 5th July this year. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) It will be celebrated on 5th July this year. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May guru’s blessings always shower on you. Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is celebrated as Teacher’s day in Nepal. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Guru Purnima is celebrated as Teacher’s day in Nepal. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Give me a good teacher

And I need nothing more

To learn to believe to ask

And this world I shall adore.

Happy Guru Purnima

Many express their gratitude and appreciation for their gurus and teachers. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Many express their gratitude and appreciation for their gurus and teachers. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Guru’s blessings

Bring you success, luck and fame

Wish you a happy Guru Purnima

You are wonderful, remain the same.

