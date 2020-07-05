scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 05, 2020
COVID19

Happy Guru Purnima 2020: Wishes Images, Whatsapp messages, quotes, status and photos

Happy Guru Purnima 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: On this day, wish your teachers and gurus and express your appreciation for all they have done.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2020 6:45:24 am
guru purnima, guru purnima 2020, happy guru purnima, happy guru purnima 2020, guru purnima images, guru purnima wishes images, happy guru purnima images, happy guru purnima quotes, happy guru purnima status, happy guru purnima messages, happy guru purnima sms, happy guru purnima wallpapers, happy guru purnima wallpapers, happy guru purnima greetings, happy guru purnima pics Today is the day to be grateful for your teacher. Happy Guru Purnima. (Photo: Getty)

Happy Guru Purnima 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Guru Purnima is an auspicious occasion which honours gurus and teachers for being the guiding light in our lives. All over the country, teachers are paid respect and people express their appreciation towards them. This day also coincides with the lunar eclipse this year, and is also celebrated as Teacher’s Day in Nepal.

The festival is celebrated widely by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists who worship Lord Buddha. It is believed he gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, which is in current day Uttar Pradesh. Many people also honour Veda Vyasa, who is known to be the author of Mahabharata.

On this special day, we curated wishes for you to share with your teachers or those who have taught you lessons for life. Take a look below.

guru purnima, guru purnima 2020, happy guru purnima, happy guru purnima 2020, guru purnima images, guru purnima wishes images, happy guru purnima images, happy guru purnima quotes, happy guru purnima status, happy guru purnima messages, happy guru purnima sms, happy guru purnima wallpapers, happy guru purnima wallpapers, happy guru purnima greetings, happy guru purnima pics Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Dear Guru, you are my only lamp in a dark night of pain
Your thoughts, your words and your actions shall always remain with me
Happy Guru Purnima.

guru purnima, guru purnima 2020, happy guru purnima, happy guru purnima 2020, guru purnima images, guru purnima wishes images, happy guru purnima images, happy guru purnima quotes, happy guru purnima status, happy guru purnima messages, happy guru purnima sms, happy guru purnima wallpapers, happy guru purnima wallpapers, happy guru purnima greetings, happy guru purnima pics This year it falls on the same day as a lunar eclipse. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Many Teachers came in my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to making a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima

It will be celebrated on 5th July this year. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May guru’s blessings always shower on you. Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is celebrated as Teacher’s day in Nepal. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Give me a good teacher
And I need nothing more
To learn to believe to ask
And this world I shall adore.
Happy Guru Purnima

Many express their gratitude and appreciation for their gurus and teachers. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Guru’s blessings
Bring you success, luck and fame
Wish you a happy Guru Purnima
You are wonderful, remain the same.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

vietnam gold plated hotel
Vietnam inaugurates gold-plated hotel after coronavirus lockdown; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement