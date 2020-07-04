Happy Guru Purnima 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings

Happy Guru Purnima 2020 wishes, images (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Guru Purnima 2020 wishes, images (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Guru Purnima 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is celebrated to mark the birth of Ved Vyasa. The day is also dedicated to all spiritual and academic Gurus for their wisdom and enlightenment. The day is traditionally observed by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains to express their gratitude for their teachers. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July). This year it is being celebrated on July 5 (Sunday).

On this day, take the opportunity to recognise the immense contribution a teacher has in your lives. Here are some heartfelt quotes, wishes and messages that you can share. Take a look:

* A Guru always helps one to get knowledge and stands beside students when they have problems. Happy Guru Purnima!

* It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thank you for being my Guru.

* Happy Guru Purnima!

* To the world, you may just be a teacher but to your students, you are a hero! Happy Guru Purnima!

* You are the inspiration, made me win with a spirit. It wouldn’t have been possible without you, Happy Guru Purnima!

* You are a light for me in the dark. Support me always and I will succeed in all ways.

