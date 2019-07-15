Happy Guru Purnima 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Photos, Pics

Happy Guru Purnima 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, SMS: Guru Purnima, which falls on July 16 this year, holds tremendous significance. The festival celebrates all those individuals who have contributed through their teachings in our lives. The name, Guru Purnima, meaning ‘guru ki puja’ makes it an important day for all the teachers and also a fitting occasion for one to extend gratitude.

It is believed by many that on this day, Lord Buddha had given his first sermon. After five weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, he had gone to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh from Bodhgaya and then on a full moon day, had given his sermons. Thus, several followers of Buddha choose this day to worship him.

If you too want to thank your teachers, and elders, here are some of the messages and greetings you can send them.

* May guru’s blessings always shower on you.

Happy Guru Purnima!

* Happy Guru Purnima!

* Today is a day to be thankful for. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!

* Thank you for making my life what it is. Happy Guru Purnima.

*Today is the best day you pay your respects to your Guru.

*Happy Guru Purnima.

*Thank you for being my guru. Happy Guru Purnima.

*Today is the day you recount all the times you were there for me.

Happy Guru Purnima.