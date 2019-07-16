Happy Guru Purnima 2019: Wishes Images, Inspirational Quotes, Messages, Status and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Guru Purnima 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: A significant Hindu festival, Guru Purnima is celebrated across the country with much fervour. The day is dedicated to expressing gratitude to one’s teachers and guides. This year, the festival falls on July 16.

Advertising

It is also believed that Guru Purnima was the first day Lord Buddha gave his first sermon, which is why he is also worshipped n this day.

ALSO READ: Guru Purnima 2019: History, Importance, Significance of Guru Purnima

Here are some of the wishes that you can send to your friends and family on the occasion.

Advertising

* Be grateful towards those who helped you meet yourself. Happy Guru Purnima.

* May Guru’s blessings always shower on you. Wish You A Very Happy Guru Purnima.

* Today Is The Day To Be Grateful Towards Whom You Learn From Wishes On Guru Purnima – Happy Guru Purnima.

* Teachers Are Parents In School. And I Have Been Blessed To Have The Best Of Them. Happy Guru Purnima To All The Lucky Students!

* May Guru’s Blessings Always Shower On You Wish You A Very Happy Guru Purnima.

* A Gratitude To All My Teachers Who Made Me What I Am Today. A Big Thank You! Happy Guru Purnima!