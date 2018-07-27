Happy Guru Purnima 2018 Wishes Quotes: Inspirational quotes, messages, images for teachers

Guru Purnima messages: The term Guru Purnima is paradoxical. ‘Gu’ implies darkness whereas ‘ru’ stands for dispelling form of darkness Guru Purnima messages: The term Guru Purnima is paradoxical. ‘Gu’ implies darkness whereas ‘ru’ stands for dispelling form of darkness

Every year Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat by the Hindu calendar followed by Buddhists, Jains, Hindus. On this day, thousands of devotees express their gratitude towards their gurus for enlightenment. There is a long history associated with this festival. This year the day falls on July 27.

The term Guru Purnima is paradoxical. ‘Gu’ implies darkness whereas ‘ru’ stands for dispelling form of darkness. Therefore, a guru is considered to be that person who removes all darkness from our lives and brings light. It is a day dedicated to gurus. In Nepal it is celebrated as Teacher’s Day.

Lord Buddha, it is believed, had given his first sermon. After achieving enlightenment under the bodhi tree, he had travelled to Sarnath from Bodhgaya and had given his sermon on the full moon day. Thus, the followers of Buddha worship him on this day.

From Gautam Buddha, Dalai Lama to Swami Vivekananda, several great leaders have spoken on gurus. While Swami Vivekananda said, “He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating,” Gautam Buddha said, “A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others.”

Here are some of the quotes.

Happy Guru Purnima!

