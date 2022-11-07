Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Gurpurab Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics, Greeting Cards and Pictures

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 (Gurpurab) Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: Celebrated widely by the Sikh community residing in India and different parts of the world, Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, who was first of the 10 Sikh gurus, and the founder of Sikhism. This year, the auspicious day falls on November 8.

Fondly called Baba Nanak, Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469 in Rai Bhoi di Talvandi, now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.

Beginning with ‘Akhand Path’, gurdwaras recite 48-hour-long, non-stop verses from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. It is said that ‘Ik Onkar’ is the first word in Sikhism and it is the opening text of the holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib, which contains the composition and bani of all 10 ten Sikh Gurus.

The tradition on the day also includes carrying palanquins in Nagar Kirtan processions. On this day, devotees around the world offer prayers, including at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, which celebrates Gurpurab with much enthusiasm.

On this joyous occasion, we have curated some wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and loved ones.

*Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

*May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten your heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Gurpurab!

*May Guru Nanak Dev Ji fulfill all that wishes and shower his blessings on your forever! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

*Guruji will bless us in joy and pain. For prayers never go in vain, Wish you a Happy Gurpurab!

*May Guru Nanak’s birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

*Satguru Nanak Pargateya, Mitti Dund Jag Chanan Hoya, Aap Ji Nu Sri Guru Nanak Devji, De Gurpurab Dian Lakh-Lakh Vadaiyan.

*Have an amazing Gurpurab and make it equally joyful to those around you.

