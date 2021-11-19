Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes by Guru Nanak Dev ji

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 quotes: Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab or Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. This year, it falls on November 19, a Friday.

Guru Nanak Dev is one of the most revered Sikh gurus, who founded Sikhism. He was born on ‘puranmashi’ of Kattak in 1469, according to the Bikrami calendar. According to Bhai Bala Janamsakhi, the guru was born on a full moon night of the Indian lunar month of Kartik. Sikhs, therefore, celebrate the festival in November for this reason.

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning for prabhat pheris or processions that begin at the gurdwara. Two days prior to Guru Nanak Jayanti, akhand path or a 48-hour non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy book of the Sikhs) is held in gurudwaras around the world. One day before Gurupurab, a procession called ‘nagar kirtan’ is organised. Leaders and seniors from the community spread the message of the guru and sing hymns in his praise.

Essentially, this day reminds people on how to be kind human beings, and how to find themselves closer to God through their good deeds and thoughts. Here are some inspirational quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on this pious occasion.

There is but one God. His name is Truth; he is the creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; he is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated. He is realised by the kindness of the true Guru. He was true in the beginning; He was true when the ages commenced and has ever been true. He is also true now.

If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food.

Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss.

Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth – these are not even equal to an ant, who does not forget God.

