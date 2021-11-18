Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Gurpurab Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics, Greeting Cards and Pictures

November 18, 2021 8:00:24 pm
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 (Gurpurab) Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: One of the most celebrated Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji is highly revered by the Sikh community. Every year, his birth anniversary is widely celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti. Also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab, it is one of the most auspicious occasions for the Sikh community.
On this holy day, devotees gather and offer prayers to the founder of Sikhism. The day starts with an ‘Akhand Path’, wherein at various Gurudwaras, a 48-hour long verse from the holy Guru Granth Sahib is recited. This year, it falls on November 19, 2021 (Friday).
As you celebrate this pious occasion, don’t forget to share good wishes with your loved ones. Here are some curated wishes and greetings that you can send to your friends and family.
* May this Gurpurab bring joy and happiness in your life.
Happy Gurpurab!
* Even kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God. – Guru Nanak
* Kissi Ne Pucha Tera Gharbaar Kitna Hai
Kissi Ne Pucha Tera Karobaar Kitna Hai
Kssi Ne Pucha Tera Parivaar Kitna Hai
Koi Virla Hi Puch Da Hai,
Tera Guru Naal Pyaar Kitna Hai..
Happy Guru Purub.
* May Waheguru bestow his blessings upon you
Best Wishes on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday.
* Make the best of each day
Spread love and brotherhood too
That is the message of Gurunanak Dev ji
Here’s wishing a Happy Gurupurab to you.
* Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
-
-