Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Gurpurab Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, and Photos: Considered as one of the most celebrated Sikh gurus, Guru Nanak is widely respected. Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti across the globe. On this holy day, devotees gather and offer prayers to the founder of Sikhism. The day starts with an ‘Akhand Path’, wherein at various Gurudwaras, a 48-hour long verse from the holy Guru Granth Sahib is recited. This year, the auspicious day falls on November 30.

Here are some wishes and greetings that you can send to your friends and family on this auspicious day.

* May this Gurpurab bring happiness and prosperity in your and your loved ones’ lives.

*May you be blessed with peace and love. Happy Gurpurab!

* May Guru Nanak Devji help you achieve all your goals in life.

*Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

*Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti. May this year be about light and prosperity.

*Have a blessed day!

