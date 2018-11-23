Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos, SMS and Pictures

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Wallpapers: Born on April 15, 1469, at a Bedi Kshatriya family in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi village, now in Pakistan, Guru Nanak is one of the ten celebrated Sikh gurus who helped in shaping Sikhism. His birth anniversary is celebrated worldwide as Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti or Gurpurab.

On this day, devotees around the world offer prayers. The Golden temple in Amritsar celebrates Gurpurab with much aplomb. Starting with ‘Akhand Path’, the gurdwaras recite 48-hour long, non-stop verses from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. They carry palanquins in Nagar Kirtan processions too.

On this auspicious occasion, we have curated some wishes and greetings that you can send to your friends and family.

* Satgur Nanak Pargataya Mitti Dhund Jag Channan Hoia.

Aap Ji Nu Sri Guru Nanak Dev

Ji De Aagman Purab Dian Lakh-Lakh Vadayian.

Happy Gurpurab!!

* May this Gurpurab bring Joy & Happiness in your life!

Happy Gurpurab!

* May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals,

Bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness.

Happy Gurpurab!

* Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai

Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar!

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

* Even kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God. – Guru Nanak

* Sabhna jiya ka ek daataa

so mai visar na jaaee

May Guru Nanak Birthday

Enlighten your heart & mind

with knowledge & sanctity

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

* Kissi Ne Pucha Tera Gharbaar Kitna Hai

Kissi Ne Pucha Tera Karobaar Kitna Hai

Kssi Ne Pucha Tera Parivaar Kitna Hai

Koi Virla Hi Puch Da Hai,

Tera Guru Naal Pyaar Kitna Hai..

Happy Guru Purub.