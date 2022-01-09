Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 wishes and greetings: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. In 2022, it shall be observed on January 9, 2022 (Sunday). He courageously fought against social inequality and is a great inspiration to many, even today.

Devotees commemorate the day through religious celebrations, prayers and offerings. People pray to the Guru for blessings and prosperity on this day and organise large processions.

On this day, Sikhs all over the world send wishes to one another to commemorate the life of Guru Gobind Singh and to remember his beliefs and values. As you celebrate the festive occasion today, don’t forget to wish your loved ones with these special greetings. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the wise words of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by: Gargi Singh) In the wise words of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by: Gargi Singh)

*May Guru Govind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and find power in truth and honesty. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Guru Gobind’s sayings have been extracted from his writings. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Guru Gobind’s sayings have been extracted from his writings. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Guru Gobind Singh Ji blesse you and your family with evergreen peace and happiness. May he inspire us to be better and do better. Happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Gobind SIngh Ji bless you. (Photo: Pixabay) May Guru Gobind SIngh Ji bless you. (Photo: Pixabay)

*May the name of Waheguru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji’s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2022!

May you forget all your pain and suffering. (Photo: Pixabay) May you forget all your pain and suffering. (Photo: Pixabay)

