Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos and Greetings

January 9, 2022 6:00:47 am
Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 wishes and greetings: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. In 2022, it shall be observed on January 9, 2022 (Sunday). He courageously fought against social inequality and is a great inspiration to many, even today.
Devotees commemorate the day through religious celebrations, prayers and offerings. People pray to the Guru for blessings and prosperity on this day and organise large processions.
On this day, Sikhs all over the world send wishes to one another to commemorate the life of Guru Gobind Singh and to remember his beliefs and values. As you celebrate the festive occasion today, don’t forget to wish your loved ones with these special greetings.
*May Guru Govind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and find power in truth and honesty. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!
*May Guru Gobind Singh Ji blesse you and your family with evergreen peace and happiness. May he inspire us to be better and do better. Happy Gurpurab!
*May the name of Waheguru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji’s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2022!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-