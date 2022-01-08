Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Gurpurab Wishes Quotes, Images, SMS, Messages, Greetings, Wallpaper and Photos

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 wishes and images: The last of the ten Sikh gurus, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born in 1666, in present day Patna. He is revered deeply, not only by the followers of Sikhism, but all Indians for his valour and wisdom. He acceded to the throne at the age of nine and led the Sikh community till 1708, till his death.

Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated with much fervour and devotion. This year, it falls on January 9, 2022.

To commemorate his life and his contributions to Sikhism, here are some wishes for you to share on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: May Wahe Guruji Shower his blessings on you.(Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: May Wahe Guruji Shower his blessings on you.(Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*”Those who worship and adore the Lord through the Guru’s Word forget all their pain and suffering.” -Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh was accredited with founding the Khalsa, a Sikh warrior community. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Guru Gobind Singh was accredited with founding the Khalsa, a Sikh warrior community. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding star through your life. may he shower blessings on you and your loved ones, this Gurpurab. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

His teachings, inspired the Sikh community and others for generations. (Designed by Gargi Singh) His teachings, inspired the Sikh community and others for generations. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May we all continue spreading the values of peace and harmony, Guru Gobind Singh Ji taught us. Wishing you a very happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

At the age of 9, he was named as the leader of the Sikhs. (Designed by Gargi Singh) At the age of 9, he was named as the leader of the Sikhs. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May you and your family forget all your pain and suffering. Wishing you nothing but happiness and success, this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

