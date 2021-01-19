Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Gurpurab Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpaper and Photos

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, who was the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur. On this day, devotees visit the Gurudwara and sing Gurbani and exchange greetings, presents, and sweets with their loved ones. Widely celebrated by the Sikh community across the world, this year, the auspicious day falls on January 20.

While the celebrations will be toned down this year, make sure you wish your loved ones with these greetings and messages to make their day special!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Wish you a blessed day (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Wish you a blessed day (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*All inhabitants of this world have but one common caste – Guru Gobind Singh.

Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Wadhai!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: His words have inspired generations. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: His words have inspired generations. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of truth. Wishing you a very happy Gurpurab!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Hope the blessings of the Guru be with you. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Hope the blessings of the Guru be with you. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*As a Sikh, you cannot forgo the option of doing good for society at large. Do good, even if it takes your life away – Guru Gobind Singh

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Celebrate safely with your family. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Celebrate safely with your family. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

He alone is a man who keeps his word: Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue. ― Guru Gobind Singh

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: This year the celebrations will not be grand because of Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: This year the celebrations will not be grand because of coronavirus . (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Gurpurab!