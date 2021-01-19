Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Gurpurab Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpaper and Photos

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, who was the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur. On this day, devotees visit the Gurudwara and sing Gurbani and exchange greetings, presents, and sweets with their loved ones. Widely celebrated by the Sikh community across the world, this year, the auspicious day falls on January 20.
While the celebrations will be toned down this year, make sure you wish your loved ones with these greetings and messages to make their day special!
*All inhabitants of this world have but one common caste – Guru Gobind Singh.
Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Wadhai!
*May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of truth. Wishing you a very happy Gurpurab!
*As a Sikh, you cannot forgo the option of doing good for society at large. Do good, even if it takes your life away – Guru Gobind Singh
He alone is a man who keeps his word: Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue. ― Guru Gobind Singh
Happy Gurpurab!
