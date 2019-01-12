Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2019: Gurpurab Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Greetings, Wallpaper and Photos

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages: This year marks the 352nd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the 10th guru of the Sikhs. Born in Patna, Guru Gobind Singh inspired people with his knowledge of philosophy, his principles, and bravery. Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti, which usually falls in December or January every year, will be celebrated on January 13 this year.

On this day, devotees participate in religious celebrations, prayers, and offerings, and seek his blessings. People share sweets and cold drinks (mostly sherbet) among the adults and children, during the procession.

Here are some messages and greetings you can exchange with your loved ones and friends on this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti and celebrate it in the right spirit.

* Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai

Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

* May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

*If you are determined, the victory shall be yours.

Heartiest Gurpurab Greetings.

*Blessings of your teachers and almighty cannot be taken for granted. These are only with you until you do good deeds. Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Wadhai.

*As a Sikh, you cannot forgo the option of doing good for society at large. Do good, even if it takes your life away. Heartiest Gurpurab Greetings.

Heartiest Gurpurab greetings to all of you.