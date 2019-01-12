Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2019: Gurpurab Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Greetings, Wallpaper and Photos

Toggle Menu
Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti, which usually falls in December or January every year, will be celebrated on January 13 this year.

Happy Gurupurab 2019!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages: This year marks the 352nd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the 10th guru of the Sikhs. Born in Patna, Guru Gobind Singh inspired people with his knowledge of philosophy, his principles, and bravery. Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti, which usually falls in December or January every year, will be celebrated on January 13 this year.

On this day, devotees participate in religious celebrations, prayers, and offerings, and seek his blessings. People share sweets and cold drinks (mostly sherbet) among the adults and children, during the procession.

Here are some messages and greetings you can exchange with your loved ones and friends on this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti and celebrate it in the right spirit.

*  Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai
Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar!
Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Guru Gobind Singh dedicated his life to avenging social injustices meted out to people, and strived to eradicate the oppression of people. (Source: websiteboyz.com)

*  May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

The tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai in Patna on December 22, 1666. (Source: SantaBanta.com)

*If you are determined, the victory shall be yours.
Heartiest Gurpurab Greetings.

*Blessings of your teachers and almighty cannot be taken for granted. These are only with you until you do good deeds. Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Wadhai.

Happy Gurupurab 2019!

*As a Sikh, you cannot forgo the option of doing good for society at large. Do good, even if it takes your life away. Heartiest Gurpurab Greetings.

January 13 marks the 352nd birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Sikh guru, who is known for his bravery and principles. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Heartiest Gurpurab greetings to all of you.

