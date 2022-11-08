Happy Gurpurab 2022 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) Wishes Images, Whatsapp Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos: One of the most celebrated Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak is widely revered, and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti every year. The day starts with an ‘Akhand Path’, where a 48-hour-long verse from the holy Guru Granth Sahib is recited across various Gurudwaras. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on November 8, which is a Tuesday.

Legend has it that Nanak was born at around 1.20 am. Therefore, the evening prayers continue till then, as worshippers sing Gurbani in his praise. It finally comes to an end around 2.00 am. On this day, devotees around the world offer prayers, including at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, which celebrates Gurpurab with much enthusiasm.

Here are some wishes and greetings that you can send to your friends and family on this auspicious day. Take a look.

* May this Gurpurab bring happiness and prosperity into your life!

Happy Gurpurab 2022 Wishes Images, Status: May you have an auspicious day (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Gurpurab 2022 Wishes Images, Status: May you have an auspicious day (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Guru Nanak ji always protect you and your family. Happy Gurpurab!

Happy Gurpurab 2022 Wishes Images, Status: May Guru Nanak ji shower his blessings on you. (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Gurpurab 2022 Wishes Images, Status: May Guru Nanak ji shower his blessings on you. (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Waheguru ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

Happy Gurpurab 2022 Wishes Images, Status: May we all find happiness with his grace. (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Gurpurab 2022 Wishes Images, Status: May we all find happiness with his grace. (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May you find the strength to tide over all obstacles with his grace. Happy Gurpurab to you and your family.

Happy Gurpurab 2022 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Gurpurab! (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Gurpurab 2022 Wishes Images, Status: Happy Gurpurab! (Photo: Vecteezy; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May you find fulfillment in whatever you choose to do. Happy Gurpurab!

