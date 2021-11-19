November 19, 2021 6:20:09 am
Happy Gurpurab 2021 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) Wishes Images, Whatsapp Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos: Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is widely celebrated by the Sikh community residing in India and different parts of the world, as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Guru Nanak was one of the ten celebrated Sikh gurus who helped in shaping Sikhism, and the day is marked with joy, laughter and festivities. This year, the auspicious day falls on November 19.
On this day, devotees around the world offer prayers, including at the Golden temple in Amritsar, which celebrates Gurpurab with much enthusiasm. Beginning with ‘Akhand Path’, the gurdwaras recite 48-hour long, non-stop verses from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. Traditions around the day also include carrying palanquins in Nagar Kirtan processions. On this joyous occasion, we have curated some wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and loved ones. Take a look here:
*May Guru Nanak ji always protect you and your family. Happy Gurpurab 2021!
*Waheguru ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!
*May this Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
*On this important day, I wish that Wahe Guru showers you with his blessings. Happy Gurpurab!
*May your life be filled with blessings this Gurpurab. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021!
