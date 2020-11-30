Happy Gurpurab 2020: Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos

Happy Gurpurab (Guru Nanak Jayanti) 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: One of the most celebrated Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev is highly revered by the Sikh community. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti every year. The day starts with an ‘Akhand Path’, where a 48-hour long verse from the holy Guru Granth Sahib is recited across various Gurudwaras. This year, the auspicious day falls on November 30.
Legend has it that Nanak was born at around 1.20 am. Therefore, the evening prayers continue till then, as worshippers sing Gurbani in his praise. It finally comes to an end around 2.00 am.
This year, amid the pandemic, large gatherings will not be allowed. However, you can still take out time to wish your loved ones with these special messages.
*May this Gurpurab bring happiness and prosperity in your life!
*May you find the strength to tide over all obstacles with his grace. Happy Gurpurab to you and your family.
*May you find fulfillment in whatever you choose to do. Happy Gurpurab!
*May you be blessed with peace. Happy Gurpurab!
*Let peace and happiness be with you always. Happy Gurpurab!
*May you find happiness and peace with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Gurunanak Jayanti!
*May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals. Happy Gurpurab!
