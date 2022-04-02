Happy Gudi Padwa 2022: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

April 2, 2022 6:30:22 am
Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Also known as Samvatsar Padvo, Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the chaitra month of the Hindu calendar, which is the first day of the year for the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan region.
‘Gudi’, meaning flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ means the first day of the phase of the moon. The festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal and pomp. People start their day with a customary oil bath, decorate their homes, and wear new clothes. People also place the gudi at the main entrance or window of their home. Gudi is made by tying a piece of fresh cloth around a bamboo stick of about 5 feet long with neem leaves and garland made of sugar candy placed atop it. Then, the stick is placed on a silver or bronze pot.
It is a day of celebration, joy, and grandeur. So, on this Gudi Padwa, wish your loved ones happiness, good health, and prosperity with these heartfelt wishes:
*Today is a new day, adorned with new hopes, new plans, and new missions. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!
*As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment, that stay with you through the days ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa!
*May your hate for your enemies fade away; May the darkness around you become lighter; May this Ugadi bring joy, health and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.
*May the light that we celebrate at Gudi Padwa show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony.
*No celebration is incomplete with the love and blessings of family and I wish we all have the best of Gudi Padwa celebrations with each other.
*May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck, success and happiness. May all your dreams come true. Best wishes to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa!
