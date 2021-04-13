Happy Gudi Padwa 2021: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Celebrated in the first month of Chaitra, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The festival derives its name from two words — ‘gudi’ which is the flag of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The festival signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. It is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal. People observing the day as Gudi Padwa often celebrate by eating shrikhand puri.

On Gudi Padwa, gudi flags are made with red or orange cloth, which are decorated with flowers and on top of this flag, a copper or silver vessel is placed upside down. This signifies prosperity and victory.

Celebrate the day by wishing your loved ones with these messages and cards.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes Images: May the darkness around you become lighter. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*One more year of success and a smile

New experiences and dreams every mile

May you find new paths to tread

Have a wonderful year ahead.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes Images: May all of your wishes come true. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy new year with plenty of peace and prosperity.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes Images: Have a safe celebration. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of love, here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way, bright sparkles of contentment, that stay with you through the days ahead.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes Images: Don't forget to wish your loved ones! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Here’s wishing that my rangoli adds more colours to your spring, just the way you do to our friendship! Wish you a bright and colourful Gudi Padwa!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Gudi Padwa! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Gudi Padwa is finally here,

An important day for you and me.

I pray for your goodwill and health,

May you be blessed till eternity.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

