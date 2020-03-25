Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Happy Gudi Padwa 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pictures and Greetings

Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos: The festival is celebrated by those residing in Karnataka, Telengana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and also Konkanis and Maharashtrians.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 25, 2020 6:00:44 am
Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: The first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar in India is celebrated as Ugadi/Gudi Padwa. The festival is celebrated not only by those residing in Karnataka, Telengana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, but also Konkanis and Maharashtrians.

On this day, devotees take bath after eating tasting neem and offering prayers. Many also clean their houses and decorate it with flowers.

You can wish your friends and loved ones with these wishes.

* On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, we wish you happiness and prosperity.

*Happy Gudi Padwa.

*May this Ugadi brighten up your life.

*Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your loved one.

*May the festival be filled with happiness and light! Happy Gudi Padwa.

*Happy Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa.

