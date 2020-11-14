Happy Govardhan Puja 2020: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos and Wallpapers

Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Govardhan puja symbolises Lord Krishna’s win over Lord Indra, who was the king of the Devas. Celebrated a day after Diwali, devotees across the country and even abroad worship a pile of grains which is referred to as the Govardhan mountain. The day falls on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Kartik month where people also bathe their cows and bulls and later worship them by decorating them with garlands and flowers.
Ahead, take a moment to wish your loved ones on this day with heartfelt messages. Take a look below.
*May this special day of Govardhan Puja
Bring you success, wealth and love
May lord Krishna bless you and your family
Right from heaven above.
* I pray to God for your prosperous life,
May you find all the delights of life
May your all dreams come true
My best wishes will always be with you.
*A day of festivities and bliss
Govardhan Puja is here again
May lord Krishna bring you love and luck
And destroy all the evils and pain.
Happy Govardhan Puja.
*Trust his words, trust his deeds
Trust his decisions, trust his visions.
Trust Shri Krishna once,
He entrusts himself forever.
Happy Govardhan Puja!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.