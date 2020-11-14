Happy Govardhan Puja 2020: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos and Wallpapers

Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Wishing you all a very Happy Govardhan Puja! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Govardhan puja symbolises Lord Krishna’s win over Lord Indra, who was the king of the Devas. Celebrated a day after Diwali, devotees across the country and even abroad worship a pile of grains which is referred to as the Govardhan mountain. The day falls on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Kartik month where people also bathe their cows and bulls and later worship them by decorating them with garlands and flowers.

*May this special day of Govardhan Puja

Bring you success, wealth and love

May lord Krishna bless you and your family

Right from heaven above.

* I pray to God for your prosperous life,

May you find all the delights of life

May your all dreams come true

My best wishes will always be with you.

*A day of festivities and bliss

Govardhan Puja is here again

May lord Krishna bring you love and luck

And destroy all the evils and pain.

Happy Govardhan Puja.

*Trust his words, trust his deeds

Trust his decisions, trust his visions.

Trust Shri Krishna once,

He entrusts himself forever.

Happy Govardhan Puja!

