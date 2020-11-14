scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Happy Govardhan Puja 2020: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos and Wallpapers

Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Pics, Messages, Photos: This year Govardhan Puja is falling on Sunday i.e 15 November

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 14, 2020 8:00:40 pm
Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Wishing you all a very Happy Govardhan Puja! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Govardhan puja symbolises Lord Krishna’s win over Lord Indra, who was the king of the Devas. Celebrated a day after Diwali, devotees across the country and even abroad worship a pile of grains which is referred to as the Govardhan mountain. The day falls on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Kartik month where people also bathe their cows and bulls and later worship them by decorating them with garlands and flowers.

Ahead, take a moment to wish your loved ones on this day with heartfelt messages. Take a look below.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images: May Lord Krishna shower upon you health and fortune. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this special day of Govardhan Puja
Bring you success, wealth and love
May lord Krishna bless you and your family
Right from heaven above.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Let us learn from Lord Krishna the art of sharing sorrows. Happy Govardhan puja to you and your family! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* I pray to God for your prosperous life,
May you find all the delights of life
May your all dreams come true
My best wishes will always be with you.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Wishing you a prosperous life ahead. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A day of festivities and bliss
Govardhan Puja is here again
May lord Krishna bring you love and luck
And destroy all the evils and pain.
Happy Govardhan Puja.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Govardhan Puja! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Trust his words, trust his deeds
Trust his decisions, trust his visions.
Trust Shri Krishna once,
He entrusts himself forever.
Happy Govardhan Puja!

Happy Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day filled with faith, prayers and goodwill. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

