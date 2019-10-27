Govardhan Puja 2019: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Photos and Greetings

Happy Govardhan Puja 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: The festival of lights is here, and while Diwali in itself is a grand celebration, there are several occasions that precede and succeed this special day. One such festival is the Govardhan festival which usually falls on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 27, and will be followed by Govardhan Pooja on October 28. On this occasion, devotees prepare a variety of dishes to offer to Lord Krishna. The offering is done in the form of a food mountain, which is symbolic of Govardhan Hill. Over 56 varieties of food items are prepared on this day.

It is believed that Lord Krishna advised people to pay their respect and gratitude to Mount Govardhan by offering food — he asked them to create a mountain of offering comprising delicacies for a ‘giri yagna’. Krishna then assumed the form of a mountain and accepted the food people had to offer. To commemorate this, on the day of Govardhan Puja, devotees prepare vegetarian meals of different kinds and offer to Lord Krishna.

Here are some wishes that you can send to your friends and family on this auspicious occasion.

* I pray to God for your prosperous life,

May you find all the delights of life

May your all dreams come true

My best wishes will always be with you.

* Prem se krishna ka naam japo

Dil ki har iccha poori hogi

Krishna aaradhana mein talleen ho jaao

Unki mahima, jeewan khushhaal kar degi.

Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

* Murli Manohar, Brij ke dhrohar, wo Nandlala Gopala bansi ki dhun par sabke dukh harne wala.

Sab milkar machaye dhoom ki Krishna ane wala hai.

Happy Govardhan Puja.

* Har khushi aapke dwaar aaye

Jo aap mange, usse adhik paaye,

Govardhan Puja mein Krishna gun aaye

Aur ye tyohaar, khushi se manaye.

* May this special day of Govardhan Pooja bring you success, wealth and love

May lord Krishna bless you and your family right from heaven above.

* Govardhan Puja ke iss pavan avsar par

Aapko or aapke parivaar ko dhero shubhkamnaye.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2019.

* Krishna jinka naam, Gokul jinka dham, aise Shree Krishna Bhagwan ko, hum sab ka pranam, Jai Shree Krishna.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2019.