Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesh who is also considered a symbol of good fortune, wisdom, and luck.
According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Celebrated with much fervour across the country, the festival will begin on August 31, and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 9 this year.
On this auspicious day, here are some wishes you can share with your family and friends!
* May Lord Ganesh provide you with auspicious beginnings.
* Wishes and greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi!
* May Lord Ganesh bless you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
*On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish that good fortune may always be on your side.
*Ganpati Bappa Morya!
