scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 (Vinayaka Chaturthi) Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Status: May Lord Ganesh bless you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh ChaturthiHere are some wishes you can share with your friends and family, this Ganesh Chaturthi (Source: Partha Paul)

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesh who is also considered a symbol of good fortune, wisdom, and luck.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Celebrated with much fervour across the country, the festival will begin on August 31, and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 9 this year.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

On this auspicious day, here are some wishes you can share with your family and friends!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

* May Lord Ganesh provide you with auspicious beginnings.

Ganesh Chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Images, Photos: Wish your friends and family on this day. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar; Designed by Angshuman Maity)

* Wishes and greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Images, Photos: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! (Source: Vishal Srivastav; designed by Angshuman Maity)

* May Lord Ganesh bless you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Images, Photos: Sends these greetings on this day (Source: Partha Paul; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish that good fortune may always be on your side.

Advertisement
Ganesh Chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Images, Photos: May Lord Ganesh bless you! (Source: Amit Chakravarty; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Ganpati Bappa Morya!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 06:00:11 am
Next Story

Post perfect-2: More than 3 years on one post? No, many holding it for over decades

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Ranchi to Raipur resort: UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’

Ranchi to Raipur resort: UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Jharkhand Gov seeks report from DGP on help’s abuse, eviction of Dalits

Jharkhand Gov seeks report from DGP on help’s abuse, eviction of Dalits

Letter on liquor policy: People 'firing from Hazare’s shoulder', says Kejriwal

Letter on liquor policy: People 'firing from Hazare’s shoulder', says Kejriwal

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Premium
Quota for converted Dalits: SC gives Centre 3 weeks to place its stand on record

Quota for converted Dalits: SC gives Centre 3 weeks to place its stand on record

La Ninã conditions enter 3rd year, 6th time since 1950

La Ninã conditions enter 3rd year, 6th time since 1950

Cops booked in case of abetting suicide after lawyer hangs self in Rajasthan

Cops booked in case of abetting suicide after lawyer hangs self in Rajasthan

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Vipul Prajapati
Exhibition explores artists’ perception of their everyday spaces
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement