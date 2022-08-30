Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, wallpapers, and photos

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, is widely-celebrated in India. This year, the festival will begin on August 31, and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 9.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Although the festival is celebrated across India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Here are some wishes and cards that you can share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion. We wish you a happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi!

*On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish for your happiness, prosperity, and peace.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your friends and family on this day. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes Images: Wish your friends and family on this day. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

*I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, may your all dreams come true.

*As rains bless the Earth, likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with never-ending happiness.

*Wish you a wonderful year ahead in all spheres of life with Lord Ganesh’s blessings! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

