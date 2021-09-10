Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

September 10, 2021 6:30:03 am
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Messages, Greetings for Friends and Family: According to Hindu customs, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of the deity Lord Ganesha, the God of wisdom and prosperity. One of the biggest and most auspicious festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin September 10 this year, and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 21.
According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Although the festival holds significance pan India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The tithi begins at 12:18 am on September 10th and ends at 9:57 pm on the same day. The most appropriate time for the Ganesh Puja is Madhyana Kaala and the shubh muhurat is between 11:03 am and 1:33 pm.
Here are some greetings and wishes that you can send to your friends and family on this joyous occasion.
*Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.
*On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace.
*May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good fortune and wisdom and remove all obstacles. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
*Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya! Wish you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
*Let us get ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into our lives with great celebrations and festivities to make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most beautiful one.
*As rains bless the Earth, likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with never-ending happiness. Keep smiling and chanting Ganapati Bappa Morya! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2021!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-