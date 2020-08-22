Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images, Photos:The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. (Photo: Pixabay)

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year as the birth of Lord Ganesha. Considered as a symbol of wisdom and good fortune, Lord Ganesha is known to have 108 names. Legend has it that once his mother, Goddess Parvati, had asked Lord Ganesha to guard the entrance while she took bath. However, Lord Shiva came at that very moment and on trying to enter was stopped by Ganesha. This angered Shiva and he severed Ganesha’s head. Seeing this, Goddess Parvati was heartbroken, leading to Shiva instructing his ganas to look for the head of a living creature to replace Ganesha’s severed head. They found a baby elephant’s head and this is how Lord Ganesha came back to life and later was named Ganpati by Lord Shiva.

It is believed that Ganesha was born mid-day, which is why the most opportune time for doing Ganesha Puja is mid-day as per Vedic astrology. This year the celebrations will begin from August 22 onwards.

Here are some wishes you can share with your family, friends, and loved ones. Take a look below.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images, Photos: It is a 10 day festival.

*A new sunrise, a new start

Oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me as your part.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images, Photos: Sending across my prayers and warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi.

* Hoping this Ganesh Chaturthi

will be the start of the year that

brings happiness for you.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images, Photos: I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune.

*Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya! Wish you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images, Photos: May Lord Ganesh fill your home with prosperity and fortune.

*May Lord Ganesh removes all obstacles and showers you with bounties.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images, Photos: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

