Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, wallpapers, and photos

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Every year, devotees across the country unite to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. As a part of celebrations, plates full of modak are prepared and Lord Ganesh is prayed to for wisdom, peace and prosperity.

Lord Ganesha is one of the most worshipped deities amongst Indian Hindus. Also known as Vinayaka or Ganpati, the elephant God is revered as the God of beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

It is in Mumbai where celebrations take place on a large scale and continue for days. The festival begins with people bringing or making clay idols (murtis) of the Lord, and concludes on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, when the idol is submerged in the nearest body of water, also called Ganesha visarjan. This year, it will begin from Saturday, 22 August.

Things, however, are different this year and we are locked inside our homes. However, you can always make the day special for your loved ones by spreading some cheer and sharing these messages.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Source: Pixabay Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Source: Pixabay Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May Lord Ganesha provide you with everything you need and remove all obstacles from your path.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Simple tips to make soft modaks

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May he bless you with happiness and prosperity.

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your loved ones.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi I pray for health and well being for your family.

*Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd