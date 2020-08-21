scorecardresearch
Friday, August 21, 2020
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, wallpapers, and photos

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos, wallpapers: The celebrations continues for 10 days and conclude on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. Here are some wishes you can share with your family, friends and loved ones.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 21, 2020 8:50:13 pm
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Every year, devotees across the country unite to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. As a part of celebrations, plates full of modak are prepared and Lord Ganesh is prayed to for wisdom, peace and prosperity.

Lord Ganesha is one of the most worshipped deities amongst Indian Hindus. Also known as Vinayaka or Ganpati, the elephant God is revered as the God of beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

It is in Mumbai where celebrations take place on a large scale and continue for days. The festival begins with people bringing or making clay idols (murtis) of the Lord, and concludes on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, when the idol is submerged in the nearest body of water, also called Ganesha visarjan. This year, it will begin from Saturday, 22 August.

Things, however, are different this year and we are locked inside our homes. However, you can always make the day special for your loved ones by spreading some cheer and sharing these messages.

* May Lord Ganesha provide you with everything you need and remove all obstacles from your path.

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May he bless you with happiness and prosperity.

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your loved ones.

* On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi I pray for health and well being for your family.

*Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

