Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Wallpaper, Pictures, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Wallpaper, Status: One of the most important Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesh. Believed to be the remover of all obstacles, Lord Ganesh is also considered by many as a symbol of good fortune, wisdom, and luck. Celebrated with much aplomb across the country, the festival will be celebrated on September 2 this year.

On this day, people try and return to their homes to celebrate the day with friends and families. For those who are staying outside, you can also partake in the festivities by sending wishes to your near and dear ones.

Here are some wishes you can share.

* May Lord Ganesh bless you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we hope he looks over you.

* May Lord Ganesh provide you with auspicious beginnings.

* Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

* On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish you good luck and fortune.

* Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

* Wishes and greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi!

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.