Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Wallpaper, Pictures, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Wallpaper, Status: Lord Ganesh is believed to be the remover of all obstacles and is also considered as a symbol of good fortune, wisdom, and luck. This year the festival will be celebrated on September 2.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Wallpaper, Status: One of the most important Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesh. Believed to be the remover of all obstacles, Lord Ganesh is also considered by many as a symbol of good fortune, wisdom, and luck. Celebrated with much aplomb across the country, the festival will be celebrated on September 2 this year.

On this day, people try and return to their homes to celebrate the day with friends and families. For those who are staying outside, you can also partake in the festivities by sending wishes to your near and dear ones.

Here are some wishes you can share.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* May Lord Ganesh bless you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we hope he looks over you.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* May Lord Ganesh provide you with auspicious beginnings.

* Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish you good luck and fortune.

* Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* Wishes and greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

