Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Vinayaka Chaturthi Wishes Images, Status, Photos, Messages, Wallpapers for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Photos: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. This auspicious festival is observed in the month of Bhadra, according to the Hindu calendar. This year the devotees bring their beloved god home on September 2. The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in water body after a gala street procession.

Mumbai is famous for organising some of the most famous Ganpati festivals and mandals. Even Bollywood celebrities come together and celebrate this festival. People who live far away from their home often go back to celebrate and have a nice get together with their families. Even those who live far away, partake in the festival by sending wishes to their near and dear ones.

Here are some wishes that you can send your friends and families on this auspicious day.

* I wish u Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and I pray to God for your prosperous life.

May you find all the delights of life,

May your all dreams come true.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

* गणेश चतुर्थीच्या तुम्हा सर्वांना खूप खूप शुभेच्छा!

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया… मंगलमूर्ती मोरया…

* May Lord Ganesh shower you with success in all your Endeavours.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

* Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi the festival of Lord Ganesh.

Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.

* Ganpati Bappa Morya!

May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the happiness & success.

Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi!