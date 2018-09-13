Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status, Pictures, Pics

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper: Wish your friends and family on this festive season. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper: Wish your friends and family on this festive season. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: India is geared up for the 10-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi which is also considered as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. On this day Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Mumbai is famous for organising some of the most famous Ganpati festivals and mandals. Even the Bollywood celebrities come together and celebrate this festival. The Ganeshotsav, as it is also known, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day.

People who live far away from their home often go back to celebrate and have a nice get together with their families. Even those who live far away, partake in the festival by sending wishes to their near and dear ones.

In case you want to do the same, here are some wishes you can share.

* May Lord Ganesha

Remove the Obstacles of your life;

Provide you with auspicious Beginnings;

Inspire you with creativity;

And bless you with intellect and wisdom!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

I wish that good fortune may always be on your side.

* Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah!

Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

* May GANAPATHI shower you with succss in all that you do

Happy Ganesh chaturthi

* Hoping this Ganesh Chaturthi

will be the start of year that

brings happiness for you.

* Sending across my prayers and warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi.

* Tumachya Aushyatala Aanand,

Ganeshachya Potaa ittka vishaal aso,

Adachani undara itkya lahan aso,

Ayushya sonde itke lamb aso,

Kshan modaka itke god asave aso,

GANESH CHATURTHI chya Hardikk Shubhechha.

* Gajanana Shri Ganaraya aadi vandu tujha Moraya

Ganpati Bappa Morya!Mangal Murti Morya!

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

