Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status, Pictures, Pics

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status : On this day Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 8:09:56 am
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper: Wish your friends and family on this festive season.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: India is geared up for the 10-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi which is also considered as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. On this day Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Mumbai is famous for organising some of the most famous Ganpati festivals and mandals. Even the Bollywood celebrities come together and celebrate this festival. The Ganeshotsav, as it is also known, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day.

People who live far away from their home often go back to celebrate and have a nice get together with their families. Even those who live far away, partake in the festival by sending wishes to their near and dear ones.

In case you want to do the same, here are some wishes you can share.

ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2018, happy ganesh chaturthi, happy ganesh chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: On this day, people come together to partake in the festival.

* May Lord Ganesha
Remove the Obstacles of your life;
Provide you with auspicious Beginnings;
Inspire you with creativity;
And bless you with intellect and wisdom!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2018, happy ganesh chaturthi, happy ganesh chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: The festival is celebrated with much aplomb.

* On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
I wish that good fortune may always be on your side.

ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2018, happy ganesh chaturthi, happy ganesh chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha.

* Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah!
Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2018, happy ganesh chaturthi, happy ganesh chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: This 10-days festival is looked forward to for months.

* May GANAPATHI shower you with succss in all that you do
Happy Ganesh chaturthi

ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2018, happy ganesh chaturthi, happy ganesh chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: The day is marked with fun and revelry.

* Hoping this Ganesh Chaturthi
will be the start of year that
brings happiness for you.

ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2018, happy ganesh chaturthi, happy ganesh chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: Wish your family and loved ones with these wishes.

* Sending across my prayers and warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi.

ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2018, happy ganesh chaturthi, happy ganesh chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.

* Tumachya Aushyatala Aanand,
Ganeshachya Potaa ittka vishaal aso,
Adachani undara itkya lahan aso,
Ayushya sonde itke lamb aso,
Kshan modaka itke god asave aso,
GANESH CHATURTHI chya Hardikk Shubhechha.

ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2018, happy ganesh chaturthi, happy ganesh chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: May this day mark the beginning of all things nice.

* Gajanana Shri Ganaraya aadi vandu tujha Moraya
Ganpati Bappa Morya!Mangal Murti Morya!

ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2018, happy ganesh chaturthi, happy ganesh chaturthi Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

