Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, and Status: His birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007

gandhiGandhi Jayanti wishes 2022: Wish your friends and family on this occasion (Source: Express Archives)

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Gandhi Jayanti, observed in India on October 2 annually, is the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi who is regarded as one of the great leaders of the freedom struggle and also the Father of the Nation. This is a national holiday in India but celebrations are held on this occasion across the country with various planned events. Fondly remembered as Mahatma or the great soul, Gandhi is credited with preaching non-violence throughout his life.

He also fought social evils like racism, the caste system, and the practice of untouchability. His birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007.

Here are some wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

“Warm wishes on Gandhi Jayanti to you…. Let us remember and salute the man who led us on the path to get independence and always inspired us as a nation.”

gandhi jayanti Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wish your friends and family (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

“He was the one who always promoted non-violence and truth and bonded us together to fight for an independent country…. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.”

gandhi Gandhi Jayanti wishes 2022: Gandhi ji was born in 1869 (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

“Let us celebrate the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and by following the path he showed us.”

gandhi Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Warm wishes on Gandhi Jayanti to you (Source: Designed by Angshuman Maity)

“Wishing a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti to everyone. May Gandhi is always there to remind us of all the wrongs that happened in the past so that we do not repeat them tomorrow.”

Gandhi Jayanti Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes: Warm greetings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity)

“Together we must stand to empower our country in whichever way we can. Warm greetings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.”

gandhi jayanti, happy gandhi jayanti, gandhi jayanti 2020, happy gandhi jayanti images Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 wishes, images: (Source: Getty/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

“The celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti are incomplete if we do not learn to work for our nation and be the responsible and hard working citizens of our country.”

gandhi Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishing everyone a Happy Gandhi Jayanti (Source: Express Archives)

“We all have a hero inside us and we can all show it to the world by doing something extra ordinary for our country. Happy Gandhi Jayanti to you.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don't miss out on the latest updates!

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 08:00:13 pm
