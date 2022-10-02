Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is regarded as one of the most important figures in India’s struggle for independence. His practice of non-violence and fight against untouchability remains relevant to this day. Known as a man of principles, Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most revered martyrs of the country.

As such every year on his birth anniversary, we celebrate the rich legacy Mahatma Gandhi has left behind.

Here are some of the wishes you can share with your friends and loved ones on the occasion!

*Keep the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti alive, make a change in this world.

* Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. — Mahatma Gandhi

*Keep striving hard and make an impact.

*Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes to you and your family.

