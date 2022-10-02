scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, and Status: Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes to you and your family.

Gandhi JayantiHappy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Images: Let us celebrate the great legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos:  Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is regarded as one of the most important figures in India’s struggle for independence. His practice of non-violence and fight against untouchability remains relevant to this day. Known as a man of principles, Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most revered martyrs of the country.

As such every year on his birth anniversary, we celebrate the rich legacy Mahatma Gandhi has left behind.

Here are some of the wishes you can share with your friends and loved ones on the occasion!

*Keep the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti alive, make a change in this world.

Gandhi Jayanti Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Images: Mahatma Gandhi was a man of principles (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. — Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Images: Pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Keep striving hard and make an impact.

Gandhi Jayanati Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes, Images: Better known as the ‘Mahatma’, or Mahatma Gandhi, he was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Bombay Presidency, British India. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes to you and your family.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Images: Share these with friends and family. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

