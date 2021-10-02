Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi went on to become one of the most important figures in Indian politics as well as in its struggle for Independence. His practice of non-violence and fight against untouchability remains relevant to this day.

As such, every year his birth anniversary is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti.

On June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. Gandhi is considered among the first to apply the principle of non-violence or ahimsa in the political field on a large scale.

On his birth anniversary, here’s revisiting some of his most memorable sayings. Share these with your friends and family.

*Keep striving hard and make an impact.

*Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

*Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes to you and your family.

*Keep the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti alive, make a change in this world.

Let us all strive to keep his spirit alive and never lose sight of everything he imparted to us.

