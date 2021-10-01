Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Photos: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is fondly remembered as ‘Mahatma’ or the ‘great soul’, was born on October 2, 1869. To commemorate the birthday of this great leader, October 2 is celebrated as ‘Gandhi Jayanti’. He was one of the pioneers of India’s struggle for independence. Hailed as the ‘Father of the Nation’, Gandhi’s birth anniversary is one of the three main national holidays in the country — the other two being Independence Day (August 15) and Republic Day (January 26).

Gandhi walked the path of and preached non-violence throughout his life. Not only was he instrumental in India’s struggle for freedom, but he also fought social evils like racism, the caste system and the practice of untouchability. His methods, words, advice remain relevant even today and one can always go back to them in times of need. His birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let’s remember and celebrate this great soul and his teachings. We have curated some wishes and greetings for you to send to your friends and family on this day.

*Let us all follow the path of truth and wisdom, and pay homage to the Father of the Nation on this day.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes: Wish your friends and family. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity) Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes: Wish your friends and family. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats. — Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes: Spread his values and teaching. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity) Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes: Spread his values and teaching. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us pay homage to this great leader.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes: Happy Gandhi Jayanti! (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity) Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes: Happy Gandhi Jayanti! (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Be the change that you want to see in the world.- Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes: Wish your friends and family. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity) Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes: Wish your friends and family. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May Bapu and his teachings always guide us to fight the good fight with peace and brotherhood.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes: Follow the legacy of this great leader. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity) Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes: Follow the legacy of this great leader. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

