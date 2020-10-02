Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 wishes, images: Gandhi's birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, Status: One of the pioneers of India’s struggle for independence, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s birthday is celebrated around the country — and in many parts of the world — on October 2, and the occasion is known as Gandhi Jayanti.

Better known as the ‘Mahatma’, or Mahatma Gandhi, he was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Bombay Presidency, British India. His peaceful and non-violent means to unite India into fighting for freedom, gave him a reverential status in his lifetime, which continues even today. Hailed as the ‘Father of the Nation’, Gandhi’s birth anniversary is one of the three main national holidays in the country — the other two being Independence Day (August 15) and Republic Day (January 26).

In fact, his birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007.

Usually, on Gandhi Jayanti, children learn about the life and deeds of the Mahatma. Special programmes are held which throw light on the significance of Gandhi’s peaceful fight for independence. This year, amid all the chaos in the world, it is all the more important to teach the new generation about the values that he lived by, and how they stand relevant even today.

On the occasion, here are some interesting and valuable quotes, wishes and messages that you can share with your friends and loved ones. Happy Gandhi Jayanti to you.

* Unity among the difference races and the different communities belonging to different religions of India is indispensable to the birth of national life. — Mahatma Gandhi

* Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war to the knife between different ideas. — Mahatma Gandhi

* Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. — Mahatma Gandhi

* Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it in full, we must try to understand its spirit and refrain as far as is humanly possible from violence. — Mahatma Gandhi

* My patriotism is not an exclusive thing. It is all-embracing, and I should reject that patriotism which sought to mount upon the distress or exploitation of other nationalities. — Mahatma Gandhi

* On Gandhi Jayanti, let’s salute the great soul. Jai Hind!

