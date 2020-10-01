Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Remembering the invaluable contribution of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi to India’s independence movement and for his path-breaking principles of ahimsa and swaraj, October 2, his birth anniversary, is observed across institutions in the country. While it is a national holiday, people celebrate his teachings through various initiatives for change throughout the day. Like he said, be the change you want to see in the world, the day is dedicated to inspiring people to undertake various initiatives that can lead to the betterment of their immediate surroundings, the city and eventually the country and the world. So, spread the positivity and keep inspiring with some of these wishes that we have curated on his 151th birth anniversary, this year.
*Let us always remember his invaluable teachings and take his legacy forward. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!
*Gandhi Jayanti mubarak!
*Keep striving hard and make a change. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
*Gandhi Jayanti wishes to you and your family.
*Gandhi’s principles are much needed in today’s world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
*Keep the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti alive by making a change. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020
