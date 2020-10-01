Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: How are you commemorating the day? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Remembering the invaluable contribution of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi to India’s independence movement and for his path-breaking principles of ahimsa and swaraj, October 2, his birth anniversary, is observed across institutions in the country. While it is a national holiday, people celebrate his teachings through various initiatives for change throughout the day. Like he said, be the change you want to see in the world, the day is dedicated to inspiring people to undertake various initiatives that can lead to the betterment of their immediate surroundings, the city and eventually the country and the world. So, spread the positivity and keep inspiring with some of these wishes that we have curated on his 151th birth anniversary, this year.

*Let us always remember his invaluable teachings and take his legacy forward. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Share these with friends and family. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Gandhi Jayanti mubarak!

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Keep the spirit of the day alive. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Keep striving hard and make a change. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a great day! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Gandhi Jayanti wishes to you and your family.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Let's remember Bapu and his principles. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Gandhi’s principles are much needed in today’s world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Let's keep learning from Mahatma Gandhi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Keep the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti alive by making a change. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

