Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages and Status for Facebook and Whatsapp

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is regarded as one of the most seminal and important figures in India’s struggle for independence. It is his continuous and obstinate approach of staying away from violence and his practice of non-violence or ahimsa that makes him and his teachings so indispensable, even today. He also played a significant role in abolishing the practice of untouchability.

On Gandhi Jayanti, here are some of the wishes you can share with your friends and loved ones.

*On Gandhi Jayanti, let’s salute the great soul. Jai Hind!

*Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

*On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us pay homage to this great leader. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

*Let’s follow his teachings and practice ahimsa always. Wish you a very happy Gandhi Jayanti

*G = Great

A = Amazing

N = Nationalist

D = Daring

H = Honest

I = Indian

Happy Birthday, Father of the Nation!

Happy Gandhi Jayanti!