Happy Friendship Day 2018: Wishes, where to celebrate and Bollywood BFFs; catch all the buzz here

Happy Friendship Day 2018! Happy Friendship Day 2018!

While we have specific days dedicated to our mothers, fathers and siblings, it is only fair to celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship one day of the year. Friends are the family we choose — therefore, they hold a significant place in our lives. It is a relationship that begins when two people share their happiness and sorrows with each other and spend time together. Every year, on the first Sunday of August, most people across the world come together to celebrate this day with their BFFs. Here are all the live updates that keep on happening throughout the day.