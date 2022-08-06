Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, and photos

August 6, 2022 8:00:09 pm
Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: India celebrates friendship day on the first Sunday of August every year. The day is dedicated to friends and the lovely bond that is unique to each and every individual. Many celebrate Friendship Day by tying a friendship band on each other’s wrists. It is treated as a promise to be each other’s best friends forever. This year, friendship day falls on August 7, 2022.
Notably, The United Nations declared July 30 as International Friendship Day. However, India celebrates the day on the first Sunday of the month of August
To make it memorable for you and your friends, here are some wishes and greetings on the occasion.
*Having a lucky gem like you has made me luckiest person on this earth. Happy Friendship Day!
*You have made me laugh during the moments when I felt I can’t even smile. Happy Friendship Day my friend!
*The best thing in life is having a friend who cares, loves, and inspires you without a condition. Happy Friendship Day to all my friends!
*I never thought anyone could ever touch my life in so many ways. Happy friendship day!
*Anyone can be on your mind at any time, but only a handful can stay in your heart all the time. Happy Friendship Day
