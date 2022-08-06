scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, and photos

Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: People usually celebrate Friendship Day by tying a friendship band on each other’s wrists.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 8:00:09 pm
friendship dayHappy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images: Enjoy with your friends (Source: Pixabay)

Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: India celebrates friendship day on the first Sunday of August every year. The day is dedicated to friends and the lovely bond that is unique to each and every individual. Many celebrate Friendship Day by tying a friendship band on each other’s wrists. It is treated as a promise to be each other’s best friends forever. This year, friendship day falls on August 7, 2022.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Notably, The United Nations declared July 30 as International Friendship Day. However, India celebrates the day on the first Sunday of the month of August

To make it memorable for you and your friends, here are some wishes and greetings on the occasion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

*Having a lucky gem like you has made me luckiest person on this earth. Happy Friendship Day!

friendship day, friendship day 2020, happy international friendship day, happy international friendship day images, happy friendship day 2020, friendship day images, happy friendship day, happy friendship day images, happy friendship day, happy friendship day images, happy friendship day quotes, friendship day quotes, happy friendship day photos, happy friendship day pics, happy friendship day wallpaper, happy friendship day wallpapers, happy friendship day wishes images, happy friendship day wallpapers, happy friendship day wishes Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images: Have a beautiful day ahead. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*You have made me laugh during the moments when I felt I can’t even smile. Happy Friendship Day my friend!

friendship day, friendship day 2020, happy international friendship day, happy international friendship day images, happy friendship day 2020, friendship day images, happy friendship day, happy friendship day images, happy friendship day, happy friendship day images, happy friendship day quotes, friendship day quotes, happy friendship day photos, happy friendship day pics, happy friendship day wallpaper, happy friendship day wallpapers, happy friendship day wishes images, happy friendship day wallpapers, happy friendship day wishes Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images: Thankyou for being in my life. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*The best thing in life is having a friend who cares, loves, and inspires you without a condition. Happy Friendship Day to all my friends!

friendship day, friendship day 2020, happy friendship day 2020 Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images: Cheers to great friendships. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*I never thought anyone could ever touch my life in so many ways. Happy friendship day!

friendship day, friendship day 2020, happy friendship day 2020 Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images: Have a lovely day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Anyone can be on your mind at any time, but only a handful can stay in your heart all the time. Happy Friendship Day

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 08:00:09 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

3

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

4

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: Websites to check results online

5

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: Longboarding, the sport played by late skateboarder Anas Hajas...
Explained: Longboarding, the sport played by late skateboarder Anas Hajas...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
CWG Day 9 LIVE

India defeat England to reach women's cricket final

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rain delays toss
LIVE UPDATES

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rain delays toss

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Premium
The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained

The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Somnath Hore
Centenary celebrations: Exhibition pays ode to sculptor and artist Somnath Hore
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement