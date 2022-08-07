scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes: As tradition goes, the day is felicitated by friends tying friendship bands on each other's wrists. Here are some special messages, quotes, status and images that will help you make your friends feel special on this day.

August 7, 2022 6:00:00 am
Happy friendship day 2022Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images: Enjoy the day with your friends !(Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

 Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Friendship is the purest and the most important bond in everyone’s life. It is a connection that helps in braving any obstacle life throws at us. As such, every year the first Sunday in the month of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year, it falls on August 7.

While the United Nations has declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, India continues to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.

This day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay. However, it is known to have originated in 1930 from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall. It is a day to celebrate the role close friends play in our lives, and how they shape us as people.

To celebrate this day, send these wishes to your best friends!

*A friend who is someone who knows everything about your life and still loves you, Happy Friendship Day.

friendship day 2022, wishes Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Friendship Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Dear friend, thank you for being a rainbow and adding colours to my life. Happy friendship day!

friendship day 2022, wishes Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images: Have a lovely day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

*It’s nice to have people who check up on you. Thank you for being that kind of person in my life. Happy Friendship Day.

friendship day 2022, wishes Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate the day with your friends (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Happy Friendship Day, my friend! Let’s be together for a long time!

friendship day 2022, wishes Happy Friendship Day 2022 Images: Sweet poems and quirky messages to wish your best friend. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

*Friends are like stars in the sky. You may not always notice them, but they are always watching over you.

