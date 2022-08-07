Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

August 7, 2022 6:00:00 am
Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Friendship is the purest and the most important bond in everyone’s life. It is a connection that helps in braving any obstacle life throws at us. As such, every year the first Sunday in the month of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year, it falls on August 7.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
While the United Nations has declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, India continues to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.
This day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay. However, it is known to have originated in 1930 from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall. It is a day to celebrate the role close friends play in our lives, and how they shape us as people.
Subscriber Only Stories
To celebrate this day, send these wishes to your best friends!
*A friend who is someone who knows everything about your life and still loves you, Happy Friendship Day.
*Dear friend, thank you for being a rainbow and adding colours to my life. Happy friendship day!
*It’s nice to have people who check up on you. Thank you for being that kind of person in my life. Happy Friendship Day.
*Happy Friendship Day, my friend! Let’s be together for a long time!
*Friends are like stars in the sky. You may not always notice them, but they are always watching over you.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
Yuva Vahini set for makeover, seeks to shed vigilante image
The hands that build the city
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on mat to win gold
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’
Jharkhand scrapped, then reinstated Friday offs in 2021
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
This I-Day, howitzer developed by DRDO to be a part of 21-gun salute
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
SBI Q1 net profit falls 6.7% to Rs 6,068 crore
NITI hits back after KCR skips governing council meeting over ‘Centre’s attitude’
Vice-President Dhankhar: PM Modi congratulates 14th V-P for receiving support across party lines
‘Early intervention through counselling in educational institutions is the key’: Prof Vikram Patel
The power in the purse strings
The hands that build the city
Take 5 on Har Ghar Tiranga campaign | ‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
As Canada celebrates Amarveer’s 125-kg gold, father gives credit to Indian genes
Venkaiah Naidu’s Sunday Profile: End of Session
The speech that I might have made