Happy Friendship Day 2021: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, and photos

Happy Friendship Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: One of the few bonds that we choose to create in a lifetime is friendship. Friends are the family who are bound to us, not by blood but by love and affection. Nurturing this special relationship, Friendship Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August.

This year, it will be celebrated on August 1. While some tie wrist bands to their friends, showcasing their love, others give gifts to their friends. Many post pictures on social media, go out with their friends, and celebrate the day.

This year, remind your friends how much you love them with the following wishes!

*Friends are like stars in the sky. You may not always notice them, but they are always there watching over you. Happy Friendship Day!

*Every day is special if spent with you. You make me forget what boredom is. I never thought anyone could ever touch my life in so many ways. Happy friendship day!

*You are not just the love of my life. You are the most special friend to me. Happy friendship day, my beloved.

*You are a wonderful soul who has taught me the real meaning of friendship. Wishing you a warm Happy Best Friend Day.

Thank you for not just being there for my best but being a rock whenever I was at my worst. I can’t ask for more love than you’ve given me. Happy Friendship Day!

