Happy Friendship Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Friendship Day 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Friendship is one of the purest bonds, a connection that helps in braving any obstacle life throws at us. These are relationships we forge and only gain from. Needless to say, it deserves to be celebrated and the first Sunday of the month of August is reserved for it.

The day was first started in 1958 in Paraguay but many believe that its origin is rooted in 1930 from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall. As per the United Nations, July 30 has been declared as International Friendship Day. Make this Friendship Day a special one for your friends by sharing these wishes.

*A friend who is someone who knows everything about your life and still loves you, Happy Friendship Day.

Dear friend, thank you for being a rainbow and adding colours to my life.

Happy Friendship Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Friendship Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Friendship Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Friendship Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Nobody can buy a real friend. The only way to get a friend is to gain their trust and try never to lose it. Happy Friendship Day.

*Friends are like stars in the sky. You may not always notice them, but they are always watching over you.

*Every garden must have a rose, every face must have a smile, every grass must have some dew, and every person must have a friend like you.

*You are one of the blessings I got in life. I’m grateful to God for our friendship. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day!