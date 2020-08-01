Happy Friendship Day 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, cards, and photos

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: Time to wish your bestie. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: Time to wish your bestie. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Friendships are beautiful and while they need love, nurture and care every day, there is the Friendships Day dedicated to all the friends. From helping us in our tough times to spreading laughter, friends are the family that we choose. Isn’t that a special reason why you need to celebrate it? Every year the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. In 2020, Friendship Day falls on August 2.

To make the day noteworthy, friends tie wrist bands and friendship bands. Not just that, they also surprise each other by gifting flowers, chocolates, sweets, greeting cards and a lot more. While restrictions might be in place in various cities owing to the pandemic, you can still make time to wish your friends and tell them what they mean to you. Here are some wishes that we have curated for you to add that little extra to your special day.

*A friend does not walk before you so you can follow, he walks beside you so he can catch you before you fall. Happy Friendship Day 2020!

*Dear friend, ever since you came into my life, you have filled my life with utter joy and happiness! Happy Friendship Day to you!

*The more friends you have in life, the more enjoyable your life becomes. So, make more friends, take care of them and live a happy life. Wishing you a Happy Friendship Day!

*Happy Friendship Day, my friend! Let’s be together for a long time!

*Dear friend, thank you for always appreciating me. Friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. Happy Friendship Day, dear best friend. Missing you a lot!

*It’s nice to have people who check up on you. Thank you for being that kind of person in my life. Happy Friendship Day.

