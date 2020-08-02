Happy Friendship Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos and Greetings

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Friendship Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Friendship Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Friends, as many will concede, is the family we choose. It is this that makes the bond with friends all the more precious. And every year it is celebrated on a specific day known as Friendship Day. It falls on first Sunday of August, and this year it is being celebrated on August 2.

Every year, friends mark the day by exchanging gifts, cards and even going out together. Several restaurants, eateries and celebrate this day by offering discounts and special deals. Many even exchange friendship bands among friends, a practice that has gained much prominence in recent years

In any other year, going out with friends would have been a common phenomenon. Things, however, are no longer the same and phones are our only resort.

Celebrate this day with friends with these wishes and a promise to meet in the future.

*Good friends like you are like stars. They’re always there, shining bright.

*Happy Friendship Day!

* A good friend always knows all your stories, keeps them safe and loves you all the same.

*I thank my stars for meeting a friend like you.

* You are my Forever Friend. I am so incredibly glad to have found you.

* I wish you all the luck and joy. Happy Friendship Day

Happy Friendship Day!

