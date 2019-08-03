Happy Friendship Day 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, SMS, Photos, Pics and Greetings

Happy Friendship Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Pics: We might not choose our family, but we can choose our friends. It is this that makes the bond so unique and precious. In order to celebrate this special relationship, every year the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day.

This year Friendship Day falls on August 4. Many people celebrate the day by tying wrist bands to express their love to their friends. Some even surprise them by gifting them personalised boxes or going out.

In case you’re not in the same city as your friends, you can still tell them what they mean to you by sharing these wishes.

*Good friends are like stars.

They’re always there.

*Happy Friendship Day!

*Friendship means understanding, not agreement. Happy Friendship Day!

* A good friend always knows all your best stories.

* I will never stop caring for you. Happy Friendship Day.

* I wish you all the luck and joy. Happy Friendship Day!

*Sometimes I may forget to say hi,

Sometimes I may even miss to reply,

Sometimes my messages may not reach you,

But it doesn’t mean that I have forgotten you,

I am just giving you time to miss me!

*A best friend is someone who knows the rhythm of your heart and is ready to tune his own heart at the same rhythm. Happy friendship dear best friend!

*We were made to be each other’s best friend. it doesn’t matter how far we are; we will always be in each other’s heart. Happy Friendship Day!