Happy Friendship Day 2019: Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Friendship Day 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Friends are an important part of our lives who keep us on track during the tough and trying moments in life. To celebrate the special relationship between friends, every year the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. In 2019, Friendship Day falls on August 4.

Advertising

To make the day noteworthy, friends tie wrist bands to express love for each other. Not just that, they also surprise each other by gifting flowers and greeting cards! But if you’re not in the same city as your friends, don’t worry, you can still tell them what they mean to you.

Here are some wishes that can add spark to your friend‘s day:

ALSO READ | Why some people are happy being their own best friend

* A single loyal friend is worth five thousand relatives.

Advertising

* True friends know the real you, and still love you just the same.

* You reach a point in life where you finally realise who really matters to you, who never did in the first place and who always will.

* A true friend can see behind your mask even when you’re fooling everyone else.

* A best friend is someone who knows the song of your heart, and will sing it back to you if you ever forget the words.

* A friendship like ours multiplies all of the good in life, and divides the evils.

* To find one true friend in this lifetime is good fortune; to keep that friend is a real blessing.