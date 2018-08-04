Happy Friendship Day 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper, Pics and Greetings

Happy Friendship Day 2018 Wishes Images: Send these heartfelt wishes to your friends. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Happy Friendship Day 2018 Wishes Images: Send these heartfelt wishes to your friends. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Happy Friendship Day 2018 Wishes Images Quotes: We are all born with a family, but we choose our friends ourselves. They reflect our personality and hold on to us during the tough and trying moments in life. Be it Joey or Chandler, Ron, Hermoine and Harry or Jai and Veeru, books and movies have often explored this unbreakable bond through legendary friendships. To celebrate the relationship, a special day known as Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday of August every year in India. This time around, it falls on August 5.

To make the day noteworthy, friends tie wrist bands to express love for each other. Not just that, they also surprise each other by gifting flowers and greeting cards! But, if you’re not in the same city as your friends, don’t worry, you can still tell them what they mean to you.

Here are some of the best messages and quotes that you can send to them and make them feel special.



* Good friends are like stars.

You don’t always see them,

but you know they’re always there.

* A friendship is sweet when it is new. And it is sweeter when it is true. But you know what? It is sweetest when it is you.

* If you open my heart, guess what you’re gonna see? It’s you. True friends are hard to find so I kept you.

* Friendship means understanding, not agreement.

It means forgiveness, not forgetting.

It means the memories last,

even if contact is lost.

* How long shall we be friends? As long as stars twinkle in the sky, till the water runs dry & till the day I die.

* F- Few

R- Relations

I- In

E- Earth

N- Never

D- Die

Happy Friendship Day

* I might run out of cute graphics to send you, but I’ll never run out of this: care for you.

* A good friend

knows all your best stories.

A best friend has lived them with you.

See the difference?

“Happy Friendship Day”

* When you’re down, I’ll be there to cheer you up. When you’re tired, I’ll be there to lift you up. I’ll be your friend no matter what!

* A friend is someone

who knows the songs

in your heart and

can sing it back to you

when you have forgotten the words.

So, how are you celebrating this Friendship Day? Tell us in the comments below.

